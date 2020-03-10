2020 Range Rover Sport HST

Test Drive Notes Library
-
Pros
- Stereo. Let’s just get this out of the way. We want to buy this vehicle just for the stereo. Yes, we know we could get a set of custom-made Westone In-Ear Musicians' Monitors instead and save $104,000, but we’re just saying… the 1,700 watt Meridian sound system, with about 87 speakers, sounds great.
- Best looking Range Rover. Our silver Sport had black, carbon fiber trim, and a handsome, red and black leather interior. That would make it the pride of anyone looking to say “I have money to burn, and I can drive my family over rocks to escape the upcoming apocalypse, but I’m definitely not stodgy!” Due the red leather, I’m guessing a few pimps might take a second look at this package, too.
- Great interior. Without question, the interior is fantastic. The seats are upright and very comfortable for hours on the road. Visibility is excellent with thin windshield pillars and good sized windows. The materials are all top notch, and the fit and finish are excellent. All of the driver information surfaces are screens, from the virtual instrument panel, to the infotainment screen, to the large ventilation control screen just below it on the center console. It creates a very sleek look. It’s also nice and quiet inside. You will feel well-separated from the horrid stain of humanity.
- Handling. Unlike some other Land Rover products, the Range Rover Sport handles very well. It corners better than a small apartment building has any right to. There’s little body lean, and sharp steering response.
- Power. Will 395 horsepower cover it? Thought so.
Test Drive Notes Library
-
Cons
- Reliability history. You’d think that for 105-large, you’d get everything. And you do get everything, except a reputation for reliability. And you’re not going to get any sympathy stops from passers-by in their Sentras when you’re broken down by the side of the road in your Range Rover Sport.
- Mileage. We eked out a tree-spurning 17 mpg in more city than highway driving. The EPA says you should be able to get 21 mpg overall. Plan to feather the gas.
- Safety is extra. You might think the base price of $83,000 includes blind spot monitors and highway-speed automatic emergency braking. You’d be wrong. They’re part of a $4,000 option package that also includes adaptive cruise control. In fact, with all the options, our Indus Silver Range Rover Sport came out to a little over $105,000.
- Occasional intrusion. Into the serenity of your Range Rover Sport cabin, an occasional slap arrives from down below. Turns out the optional 22-inch wheels that giveth thy sporty handling taketh away some plushness over bumps and road imperfections.
- Camera glitch. Land Rover is not exactly known for its electronics prowess. That may be a bit unfair, and a holdover from its history as a British Marque (Lucas, Prince of Darkness, anyone?). But a couple of times while backing up, we experienced jumpy video in the rear view camera. That seemed particularly dangerous to us because we would move four or five feet backwards before the camera refreshed, and were now 4-5 feet closer to the cement pole in the parking garage.
Get the Car Talk Newsletter